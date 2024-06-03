Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Precursor To Bestiality

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 3, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Last month, Mario Murillo declared that he was going to “make one of the biggest announcements of my life” on June 1 and that is was going to have something to do with combating Pride Month. As promised, Murillo made his announcement and it was basically just a fundraising pitch so he can expand his ministry efforts.
  • Jason Rapert warns that “we are in the early stages of civil war” and “the good and decent people in our nation must organize themselves and defend the U.S. Constitution and America as we know it.”
  • Did Jon Miller really try to convince his sister to change her wedding date just so he could attend AFPAC IV? Wow.
  • Oklahoma state Rep. Justin Humphrey claims that furries are “a precursor to bestiality.”
  • Anthony Sabatini is running for Congress “to imprison as many Democrats as possible.”
  • Ralph Drollinger says that married same-sex couples should not get tax breaks because they provide “no real benefit to the state.”
  • Stew Peters has been banned from using Eventbrite to sell tickets for his “Extreme Accountability Event,” so naturally he’s calling them “pedophile enablers.”
  • Finally, Sean Feucht claims that when families followed his recommendation to stop listening to Taylor Swift, their daughters were no longer angry all the time and stopped having nightmares.
