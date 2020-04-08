Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Police State Test

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 8, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Jonathan Shuttlesworth says that social distancing recommendations aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus “are a police state test.”
  • Dennis Prager is “more worried about the shutdown of the society” than he is about COVID-19.
  • Glenn Beck has finally found a conspiracy theory that even he doesn’t believe.
  • Stefan Molyneux claims “there’s way more evidence that coronavirus was developed as a bioweapon than that Assad ever used chemical weapons.”
  • Finally, Diamond and Silk encouraged people to defy social distancing: “The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!” Unfortunately for them, their tweet was removed for spreading misinformation.

Tags: Dennis Prager Diamond & Silk Glenn Beck Jonathan Shuttlesworth Stefan Molyneux Coronavirus Leftovers

