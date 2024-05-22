Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A New Federal Holiday

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 22, 2024 5:02 pm
  • When former President Barack Obama celebrated the confirmation of the 200th federal judge nominated by President Joe Biden today by noting that “more than half are women and people of color,” Christian nationalist worship leader Sean Feucht responded by dismissing them as “DEI judges.”
  • Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon would like to see this nation “reinstate blasphemy laws that defend Christ.”
  • Only someone as deeply narcissistic and virulently antisemitic as Nick Fuentes would to say something like this with a straight face: “They lied about Jesus. They lied about Hitler. They lie about me.”
  • Milo Yiannopoulos hopes that if former President Donald Trump is reelected, he will “award himself a federal holiday, a day the nation pauses to remember how it debased and destroyed itself out of vengefulness and pride.”
  • Ben Zeisloft declares that “if anything in the Constitution is found to be at odds with the Bible, then the Constitution should be lawfully amended.”
  • Finally, Mary Szoch of the Family Research Council digs deep to rationalize the organization’s opposition to IVF: “Pornography is an integral part of the IVF process … That’s not good for a marriage.”
Tags: Ben Zeisloft Joel Webbon Mary Szoch Milo Yiannopoulos Nick Fuentes Sean Feucht Leftovers Family Research Council

