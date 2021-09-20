Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Murderous Angelic Army

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 20, 2021 5:30 pm
  • It looks like we can now add Josh Bernstein to the ever-growing list of right-wing anti-vaccine activists who have contracted COVID-19.
  • Scott Lively warns that October is “Gay Recruitment Month.”
  • Jack Hibbs, who vocally backed Larry Elder in California’s recall election, kicked off his sermon Sunday by disputing the results: “I would be devastated if we lost. But that’s not what happened.”
  • Patrick Howley is accusing the GOP of “genociding” white people by welcoming conservative activists of color.
  • Finally, why does Kent Christmas keep prophesying that God is going to kill a whole bunch of people?

