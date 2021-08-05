Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Major Whistleblower

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 5, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Shane Vaughn says that Democrats are only calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment because they fear he could defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the next presidential primary.
  • Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers has now made a second appearance on the antisemitic conspiracy theory program “TruNews.”
  • Kent Christmas says that Christians should not abide by vaccine mandates or COVID-19 restrictions, warning that they’ll be held accountable by God for doing so because “the law of God supersedes the law of men.”
  • When former Rep. Trent Franks, who resigned from office after admitting to asking female employees to bear his children as surrogates, was a guest on the “WallBuilders Live” radio program Wednesday, hosts David and Tim Barton bent over backwards to downplay the scandal, claiming that Franks was “actually more of a victim of this canceled culture mentality.”
  • Kat Kerr claims that “a major whistleblower is about to come forth” with evidence that will overturn the 2020 election results.
  • Finally, Nathan French insists that he wasn’t wrong when he prophesied that former President Donald Trump would win the 2020 election: “I didn’t get that wrong. He actually did win big. He won really big and most people, they know that.”

