Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Lie Of Hell

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 11, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Rep. Barry Loudermilk will be appearing at a Christian nationalist “Courage Tour” event in Georgia next month.
  • Jim Garlow declares that Glenn Beck is a modern-day prophet.
  • John Amanchukwu fumes about criticism of North Carolina gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson, asserting that it is “overt racism” and “an acceptable modern day form of lynching.”
  • Ben Zeisloft admits that as a Christian nationalist, “I have no problem forcing my beliefs on others.”
  • Kent Christmas owes $12 million to the bank to pay off his church’s mortgage, but he insists that the debt is “illegal” and a “lie of Hell” because the Bible says God’s followers are to be lenders, not borrowers.
  • Finally, judging by the new promotional video he released for his show, radical right-wing broadcaster Stew Peters is now fully embracing Nazism.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Barry Loudermilk Ben Zeisloft Glenn Beck Jim Garlow John Amanchukwu Kent Christmas Stew Peters Courage Tour Leftovers

You Might Also Like