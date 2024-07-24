Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Jezebelian Agenda

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 24, 2024 5:06 pm
  • Radical right-wing activist Beverly Beatty, who first made a name for herself by vandalizing Black Lives Matter murals, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for blocking access to reproductive health clinics.
  • Dave Kubal gripes that “the progressive agenda is a horseless carriage careening off the cliff. In the last decade, we have gone from rights for gays and lesbians to legalized same-sex marriage to LGBTQ rights to 50+ genders to transsexuals’ rights to picking your pronouns to legalized mutilation of minors without parental consent.”
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Kat Kerr claims that former President Donald Trump “actually is our president right now, legally in Heaven and legally by our laws.”
  • Mat Staver says that Kamala Harris “has a very evil, wicked Jezebelian agenda, so don’t underestimate her Jezebel spirit.”
  • Finally, Todd Starnes actually had the gall to declare that Black voters will support Harris because “there’s a vast number of Americans who will only vote for candidates based on skin color and political party — even if their picks are incompetent morons.” Um, couldn’t the same be said for white Trump voters?
