Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Hop, Skip, and a Jump

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 28, 2024 5:12 pm
  • Eric Metaxas says that celebrating Juneteenth is “evil”: “It’s the celebration of victimism, of victimhood.”
  • Christian nationalist Joel Webbon continues his attack on gay people: “If you’re willing to sodomize someone, then it’s just a hop, skip, and a jump from there to doing unspeakable things with children.”
  • Speaking of Webbon, he wants to see a “distinctly Christian preamble” added to the Constitution and all Ten Commandments turned into law, including “you shall have no other gods before me.”
  • Matt Barber’s effort to undermine the legitimacy of former President Trump’s hush money conviction is undermined by Barber’s own lack of understanding regarding the basic facts and timeline of the case.
  • Finally, Jack Hibbs credits Noah Webster with being “personally responsible for Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.” We have no idea where Hibbs got that idea, given that Webster was not among the delegates to the Constitutional Convention of 1787.
Tags: Eric Metaxas Jack Hibbs Joel Webbon Matt Barber Leftovers

