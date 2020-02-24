Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Homosexual Trojan Horse

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 24, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Stephen Strang is probably the only person who believes President Donald Trump’s claim that he never had an adulterous affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
  • Scott Lively warns that Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is a “homosexual Trojan Horse.”
  • Wayne Allyn Root declares that Mike Bloomberg “is the Titantic-Hindenburg-Poseidon Adventure of the Democrat Party.”
  • Sen. Tom Cotton took some credit for pushing Trump to ban foreign nationals who have traveled to China from entering the U.S. in response to coronavirus fears: “I urged the administration to stop travel from China, and the president very boldly and decisively shut down that travel.”
  • Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli is not inspiring confidence in the Trump administration’s ability to counter the spread of coronavirus.
  • Finally, after claiming that the silver solution he sells can kill the coronavirus, Jim Bakker reports that he sold more bottles of the solution one day last week than he has in months.

