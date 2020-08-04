Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Glorified New Age Witch

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 4, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein insists that if those who don’t support President Donald Trump would simply watch one of his rallies, they’d quickly discover “his funniness, his warmth, his love for America.”
  • David Lane declares that “COVID-19, the plundering and burning of America’s cities, the destruction of relics and monuments and the ruthless push to defund local police make abundantly clear that America is being targeted by Satan.”
  • Richard Viguerie asserts that the “deep state” has infected former Rep. Steve Stockman with COVID-19, and he has therefore launched a petition asking Trump to release Stockman from prison, where he is serving 10 years for fraud and money laundering.
  • E.W. Jackson says that Oprah Winfrey is a “glorified New Age witch.”
  • DeAnna Lorraine hopes that Trump has been spending months studying up on the facts and expanding his vocabulary so that he just blows Joe Biden out of the water during the debates.
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley notes that he has three kids from different women because he “barely even wore condoms when [he] had to,” so he certainly isn’t going to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tags: Brenden Dilley David Lane DeAnna Lorraine E.W. Jackson Josh Bernstein Richard Viguerie Steve Stockman Coronavirus Leftovers Oprah Winfrey

You Might Also Like