Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Flamethrower and Some Liberal Tears

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 17, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Amanda Chase has announced that she is running for Congress.
  • Shane Vaughn predicts that Vice President Kamala Harris will resign and be replaced by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
  • Mario Murillo says that Sesame Street promoting COVID-19 vaccines is “the most demonic thing I’ve seen in a long time”: “This is the worst form of bullying and peer pressure that you can possibly use in society.”
  • Rick Scarborough is feeling good about his chances of having conservative Christians take over the school board in Houston, Texas, because “the good news is most people don’t vote. We’re gonna win this Houston school board if the church shows up.”
  • Tony Perkins says that requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 to fly is nothing more than an attempt to “punish the unvaccinated, so they can’t see their families for the holidays without jumping through extra hoops to show proof of a negative test.”
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a simple rule: “When the federal government is forcing change on the American people against our will, well, that is communism.”
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) assured viewers that “the Storm is pretty darn close to being here”: “I think that 2022 is going to be glorious.”
  • Finally, Jackson Lahmeyer showed off his “flamethrower” and announced plans to use it in a video that “is gonna cause a lot of liberal tears”: “I gotta go shoot a video with my flamethrower, and we’re gonna make some liberals cry.”

Tags: Amanda Chase Dave Hayes Jackson Lahmeyer Marjorie Taylor Greene Rick Scarborough Shane Vaughn Tony Perkins Leftovers vaccines

You Might Also Like