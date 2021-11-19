Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Descendant of Satan

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 19, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Shane Vaughn urges liberals to contact him right away so he can pray for them “and try to cast that disease out of your mind.”
  • Dave Daubenmire asserts that COVID-19 vaccines are killing thousands of people and asks, “Aren’t doctors subject to the Nuremberg Codes?”
  • Josh Bernstein says that President Joe Biden is “a demented old pedophile fool” and “probably a descendant of Satan”: “He is a disgusting Satanic demon walking amongst us.”
  • Anna Perez and GOP congressional candidate Patrick Witt defend Rep. Paul Gosar for posting an amine clip portraying him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and say that Ocasio-Cortez is “a narcissist” who is “behaving like a whiny 15-year-old girl” for being upset about it.
  • Finally, speaking of Perez, she recently used a guest-hosting gig on “The Water Cooler” program on the Real America’s Voice network to warn that “Sesame Street thinks your baby is Hitler.”

Tags: Anna Perez Dave Daubenmire Josh Bernstein Patrick Witt Shane Vaughn Leftovers

