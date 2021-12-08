Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Demonic Bioweapon

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 8, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Jackson Lahmeyer declares that Dr. Anthony Fauci “needs to be fired, arrested, and convicted for crimes against humanity.”
  • Everett Piper is proud to be a “right-wing religious nut.”
  • Lin Wood says that Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, Sebastian Gorka, Charlie Kirk, Sean Hannity (and possibly Michael Flynn and Marjorie Taylor Greene) are all members of “the deep state.”
  • John Guandolo claims he left his position with the FBI and launched his Understanding The Threat organization after former President Barack Obama defunded the work he was doing for the government. Um, not exactly.
  • Finally, Lauren Witzke reports that “the war on my mind still wages” as she recovers from COVID-19, which has convinced her that it is “a demonic bioweapon probably created in the pits of Hell.”

