Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Deep State Operation

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 29, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein is upset that our YouTube channel has been restored because we are “a terrorist organization” and “Nazi supporters.”
  • Gordon Klingenschmitt outraged that an Air Force base hosted a drag show: “It’s really going to hurt our ability to fight and win wars. We’re going to end up losing wars if we lose the blessing of God and insult him [by] encouraging open sexual defiance of God’s law.”
  • Steve Bannon says that Mike Lindell being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems over his claims of voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election is just like what happened in Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
  • Robin Bullock reports that he was invited by organizers to attend the “Road To Majority” conference, which is hosted by Ralph Reed’s Faith & Freedom Coalition, earlier this month.
  • Finally, despite the fact that there are countless articles reporting that there were structural concerns about the condo building that recently collapsed in Florida, DeAnna Lorraine insists “this was a deep state operation”: “Someone important was in the building that they didn’t want there.”

Tags: DeAnna Lorraine Gordon Klingenschmitt Josh Bernstein Robin Bullock Steve Bannon Leftovers Faith and Freedom Coalition

