Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Deep Respect for Women

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 8, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Wayne Allyn Root declares that Democrats “are certified insane. Either that, or they’re all hardcore, radical, socialists and communists, hell bent on turning America into Cuba, Greece, or Venezuela. I believe it’s a combination of both.
  • Josh Bernstein is very offended by Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion’s song “WAP” because he claims to be someone who respects women. He made that claim while wearing a shirt that says “Kamala Harris Sucks.”
  • Perry Stone is outraged about the existence of liquor stores in his town in Tennessee: “Bradley County was once a dry country, and we have over 300 churches, yet liquor was voted in, meaning many Christians voted for it to pass. These ‘Spirits’ stores are being built in every part of town; even the convenience stores are also full of this demon rum. We are building a city to make drunks feel at ease.”
  • Todd Coconato laments that former President Donald Trump was unable to steal the 2020 election because “our institutions systematically failed us one by one.”
  • Finally, Mario Murillo proclaims that “there is no Christian nationalism in America.”

