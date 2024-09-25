Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Daughter of Lies

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 25, 2024 5:18 pm
  • Glenn Beck did a segment on “How to DEPROGRAM your friends from the anti-Trump CULT” and never once seemed to realize that every characteristic he listed applies directly to members of the Cult of Trump.
  • KrisAnne Hall declares that the American population is deeply polarized “because the Democrat Party has become full-on communist.”
  • Ben Zeisloft wants to see public executions.
  • Asked about his statement that he’d choose a White doctor over a Black one, Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon insisted he’s not racist and blamed the left: “Wicked people, Marxist people instituted DEI and it set our country back in race relations about 80 years. I put the blame squarely at the feet of the left.”
  • Finally, Trump-loving evangelist Mario Murillo claims to have received a word from God that Vice President Kamala Harris is “a daughter of lies” and that the nation will not survive if she becomes president: “We will not come back from this.”
