Right Wing Bonus Tracks: 12 Years a Leader

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 25, 2021 5:30 pm
  • We never thought we’d see that day when Glenn Beck was insulted by the idea of requiring members of the military to affirm their oath to the Constitution.
  • E.W. Jackson says that Sen. Bernie Sanders is “a Jewish person who seems to have nothing but hatred for Israel and his fellow Jews.”
  • Shane Vaughn believes it was all part of God’s plan to remove Donald Trump from the White House in order to allow him to “serve 12 years as the leader of this nation.”
  • Brenden Dilley is thoroughly entertained by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green posting an anti-trans sign outside her office in an effort to mock Rep. Marie Newman, who has a transgender daughter: “This is awesome because I really have a deep appreciation for pettiness.”
  • Joseph Farah declares that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh “is a fraud. He should never have been Trump’s choice. He’s a weakling.”
  • Finally, Kat Kerr insists that Trump is still the president and “still has absolute control of the military.”

