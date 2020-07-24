Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: 1,000 Steps Ahead

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 24, 2020 1:00 pm
  • Liz Crokin asserts that when President Donald Trump wished Ghislaine Maxwell well, he was “trolling the Deep State” because “Trump plays 5D chess & is always 1,000 steps ahead.”
  • Rick Wiles calls on Trump to take the billions of bullets supposedly stockpiled by former President Barack Obama and put them “to good use” against protesters in Portland.
  • Scott Lively explains “why Portland is the center of the demonic realm’s attacks.”
  • Dave Daubenmire claims that being required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is religious discrimination.
  • Republican Senate nominee Jo Rae Perkins absurdly attempts to avoid mentioning QAnon while announcing that a QAnon author is coming to Oregon to do a fundraiser for her next month.
  • Finally, DeAnna Lorraine claims that when someone like Bill Gates says that COVID-19 conspiracy theories are nonsense, “that’s how we know it’s probably true.”

