Right-Wing Bomb Thrower Eric Metaxas Blames the Left’s Rhetoric for Trump Assassination Attempt

Ever since Joe Biden became president, few right-wing commentators have been as viciously unhinged as religious-right broadcaster Eric Metaxas.

Now, in the wake of the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump over the weekend, Metaxas has the gall to place the blame for the attack entirely on the left, accusing liberals of comparing Trump to Hitler and, in doing so, being responsible for the death of Corey Comperatore, who was shot during the Trump rally.

“Leftist Trump hatred murdered this godly man,” Metaxas tweeted on Sunday.

Metaxas repeated this accusation on Monday’s edition of his radio program.

“I have absolutely known this was coming because when you can’t defeat Trump in the various ways that you’ve outlined, you’re going to find a way to get rid of him if you believe he’s Adolf Hitler 2.0, which they seem to,” Metaxas said. “They have no evidence. It’s insane. He’s never done anything to warrant those comparisons, but they’re thinking emotionally, which is to say they’re not thinking clearly, and I never saw this as anything but inevitable.”

“Now they [have to] deal with the fact that they have been implicated and are implicated in the minds of any fair-minded American in bringing this about,” he continued. “There’s no doubt about that. They look horrible, and they’re trying to call for unity. One of the most despicable tweets I saw was from Condoleezza Rice. Condoleezza Rice said something about, ‘We need to do better [as] the American people, we need to do better.’ And I thought, ‘No, Condoleezza, you need to do better because you’re implying that [it was] nastiness on both sides that led to that bullet being fired.’ … It’s just despicable that she would not-to-obliquely but rather diplomatically try to implicate pro-Trump people in raising the temperature in this country.”

Of course, if anyone is to be implicated in “raising the temperature in this country” by making wild accusations and leveling outrageous attacks, it is Metaxas himself, who has repeatedly compared his political opponents to the Nazis and attacked them as demonic.

Christian nationalist commentator Eric Metaxas says that the only difference between Biden and Hilter is that "Hitler was elected; Biden had to steal the election." pic.twitter.com/uxcB0iSFm2 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 31, 2023

Trump cultist Eric Metaxas' hatred of Biden is making him increasingly unhinged as he calls Biden a "puppet of the devil" and declares that "this man is wicked. There's an absolutely horrifying malevolence [about him]." pic.twitter.com/x247s5KCTw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 13, 2024

"Our enemies are demonic": Right-wing commentators Eric Metaxas and John Zmirak agree that "the Democratic Party is possessed by preternatural evil. It is not a human institution any more. It is an instrument of wicked spirits." pic.twitter.com/aYLiqfJO2d — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 15, 2022

Far-right commentator Eric Metaxas conducted an unhinged interview with Doug Mastriano in which he called Mastriano's Democrats opponent "evil" and "a villain" and warned that people will regret not voting for Mastriano "if a year from now, a relative of yours is murdered." pic.twitter.com/k3EigWT9uQ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2022

Right-wing radio host Eric Metaxas and right-wing pastor Greg Locke agree that Biden's presidency is "a waking nightmare" that God is using to show just how "satanically bad" things can get. https://t.co/PKdiOV9XB0 pic.twitter.com/MgC68yI5vQ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 16, 2021

Some "punk" told Eric Metaxas he had to wear a mask on the ski lift, which was exactly how Germany slid into Nazism: "How did it happen in Germany that these young Brownshirts would behave like that? And I was astonished 'cause I thought, 'This is how it happened.'" pic.twitter.com/G5Yp2oGcIi — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 17, 2021

Right-wing radio host Eric Metaxas compares the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to the Reichstag fire, saying Dems are using it to gaslight the nation and crush dissent: "It is nothing less than Satanic deception." pic.twitter.com/im6yjb93Wr — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 7, 2022

Right-wing commentator Eric Metaxas says that Christian leaders who don't talk about Hunter Biden's laptop or "the hoax of Jan. 6" are exactly the same as Christian leaders who stayed silent in Nazi Germany: "We have exactly the same thing." pic.twitter.com/L2AbDBCuOq — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 23, 2022

Right-wing commentators John Zmirak and Eric Metaxas have become so extreme that they're now spreading the far-right "white genocide" conspiracy theory, likening the situation for white Christians in the U.S. today to Nazi Germany and the genocide in Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/3l1NmrLGYQ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 15, 2022

Even in the wake of the attempt on Trump’s life and Biden’s call for unity, Metaxas is still attacking Biden as “my enemy and the enemy of America.”

You are my enemy and the enemy of America. Jesus commands me to pray for my enemies, and so I do. But you are my enemy. https://t.co/tv5jpOKj2V — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) July 16, 2024

And let’s not forget that in the days leading up to the Capitol Insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, Metaxas himself emceed a far-right rally at which Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes vowed to wage a “much more bloody war” if Trump was removed from office.

“Oh, God bless you,” said Metaxas, following Rhodes’ threat. “This guy’s keepin’ it real, folks.”

In 2023, Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

For Metaxas to claim that rancorous rhetoric from the left has been solely responsible for “raising the temperature in this country” while ignoring the fact that he has spent the last several years using his daily program to literally demonize his political opponents is the height of hypocrisy.