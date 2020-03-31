Rick Wiles Says Bill Gates Is ‘Building Lucifer’s Antichrist System’ by Supporting Vaccine Technology

End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles had a bit of a meltdown on his “TruNews” program last Friday over Bill Gates’ support for the use of technology to help keep track of vaccinations.

During a recent “Ask Me Anything” Gates did on Reddit about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, he noted that “eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it.” The “digital certificate” to which Gates referred was most likely quantum dot technology, which is an invisible dye that would be injected into the skin during a vaccination and could then be read by cellphone apps as a way of knowing who has or has not received certain vaccines.

The prospect of injecting anything into the skin predictably reminded Wiles of the biblical Mark of the Beast and he made it clear in no uncertain terms that he would never accept any vaccine that used such technology.

“When is Bill Gates’ serpent tongue going to come out of his mouth, and when will his horns and tail appear?” Wiles said. “This man is building Lucifer’s Antichrist system … This guy is an enemy of the human race. This guy is an enemy of Almighty God. Bill Gates is turning out to be one very evil man.”

“Personally, I’d like to tell Bill Gates where he can stick his syringe,” Wiles continued. “Buddy, you are my enemy, and I will stick that syringe so far up your rectum, you’ll cough it out. … I’ll tell Mr. Gates right now, you’re going to have to kill me. You are never going to get me to take your vaccine or your quantum dot. You’ll have to kill me because I will fight you with everything I’ve got. I am not going to give in to Bill Gates or any of these other freaks.”