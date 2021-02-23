Rick Wiles Floats 2024 Presidential Campaign, Promises to Seize the Wealth of Billionaires and Give it to the Poor

For years we have watched as radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles has used his “TruNews” program to endlessly rail against Democrats for allegedly attempting to install a communist, Marxist, or socialist regime in the United States.

It was therefore a little surprising to hear Wiles declare on his television program Monday night that he is thinking about running for president in 2024 on a platform centered on seizing the wealth of the billionaires in this country and redistributing it to the poor.

Wiles said that someone must run on a populist platform of breaking up large technology companies in the United States, making it illegal to be a billionaire, confiscating their assets, and redistributing their wealth, and he might just be the one to do it.

“When you use your money and power to change my life, to take away my rights, to try to force things on me that I object to, that I find morally repulsive, when you try to restrict my free speech, when you try to promote population control, you want to pump vaccines into my body, when you want to change society, you know what? You’re my enemy,” Wiles declared. “The only way you’re able to do it is because you’re a billionaire. So then we need to take away your billions.”

“There needs to be a populist movement in this country,” he continued. “Let’s break up the tech companies. Let’s take the billions. I want to take Bill Gates’ billions and give it to the poor. I want to give it to the poor. I want to strip them, completely strip them, and give it to the poor. I want Jack Dorsey’s money. I want [Mark] Zuckerberg’s money. I want to give it to the poor.”

“I might run in 2024,” Wiles added. “I might run on that platform. Take the money from the rich give it to the poor. That might be my platform in 2024. I’m gonna bust up the tech companies. I’m gonna take the money from the billionaires and give it to the poor. I might run in 2024 with that platform.”