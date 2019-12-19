Rep. Barry Loudermilk Claims Trump Has Been Treated Worse Than Jesus

As the House of Representatives debated articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump yesterday, one Republican congressman went as far as to compare Trump to Jesus.
Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia said that Trump was being treated worse than Jesus and compared Democrats to Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor who ordered Jesus’ crucifixion. The Washington Post reported:
“Before you take this historic vote today, one week before Christmas, I want you to keep this in mind: When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said during brief remarks on the House floor. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”
Apparently proud of his speech, Loudermilk shared it on Twitter.
“…When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.” #ShamImpeachment pic.twitter.com/n8FZRe64eo
— Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) December 18, 2019
The shock on Twitter was audible. The speech even prompted a Politifact fact check that unsurprisingly determined the comparison to be false. Beyond the Jesus comparison, it’s worth noting that Democrats had repeatedly invited Trump to testify.
But here at Right Wing Watch, we have grown quite accustomed to the Trump-Jesus comparison, the “Trump is like Jesus’ disciples” claim, or any variation thereof. Here’s a taste of our previous reporting:
