Religious-Right QAnon Candidate Angela Stanton-King Unleashes Bigoted Attack on Kamala Harris

Angela Stanton-King, who ran unopposed to become the Republican candidate in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, responded to the announcement that Sen. Kamala Harris will be Joe Biden’s running mate with a series of snide and bigoted tweets.

Stanton-King is seeking the House seat previously held by the late Rep. John Lewis and has claimed, “God sent me.” Stanton-King is a zealous supporter of President Donald Trump, who recently retweeted two of Stanton-King’s posts.

Stanton-King took a swipe at Harris’s husband, family and heritage, an example of the kind of “she’s not really Black” birtherism​ that has been directed at Harris by some of her critics. (Harris is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica.)

I strongly believe that people marry who they love ❤️ Kamala Harris married a White man. She loves White men. She was also sworn in by @JoeBiden as an Indian. This is such a WIN for Black America! I know they’re proud. Wooooooo 🎉 Go Joe! — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) August 12, 2020

🗣Black America Is this your Queen? I’m no genius but I’ve been around black folks all my life and this ain’t it. She has the Red Dot 🔴 and everything 🤷🏽‍♀️#AskingForAFriend #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/xOcP6kXmig — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) August 12, 2020

Stanton-King, who is not likely to win in her deep blue district, has a pattern of attention-seeking through graceless tweets. While millions of Americans mourned the passing of civil rights icon Lewis, she tweeted, “Pass the torch, don’t die with it in your hand.”

Pass the torch, don’t die

with it in your hand. ~ Angela Stanton King — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) July 18, 2020

Like her mentor, religious-right activist Alveda King, Stanton-King is vehemently anti-choice. She has repeatedly smeared the LGBTQ movement as a threat to children. And she has been identified by Media Matters for America and the New York Times as among dozens of supporters of dangerous QAnon conspiracy theories running for Congress this year. In July, Stanton-King got a visibility boost in the form of a softball interview on One America News Network, the Trump administration’s favored propaganda outlet.

Stanton-King, who calls Alveda King her godmother, was known as Angela Stanton when she was imprisoned for her role in a car-theft ring in 2004, when she was embroiled in a legal battle with a cast member of“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” when she appeared in the BET reality show “From the Bottom Up” in 2018, and when she was granted a pardon earlier this year by President Trump. Under the name Angela Stanton, she published a memoir in 2012 titled “Lies of a Real Housewife,” which she later renamed “Life of a Real Housewife.” She founded a nonprofit, the American King Foundation, which works on criminal justice reform. She seems to have begun using the King name, surely a political asset in the Atlanta area, sometime last year. Her Twitter handle remains @theangiestanton.