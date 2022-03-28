QAnon ‘Prophet’ Johnny Enlow Prayed Over and ‘Commissioned’ Three GOP Candidates

In addition to being a self-proclaimed “prophet” and an unapologetic QAnon conspiracy theorist, Johnny Enlow is a proponent of Seven Mountains Dominionism—a radical theology that teaches that right-wing Christians are to take control over every aspect of society. Last Saturday, Enlow showcased the theology when he prayed over and “commissioned” three Republican candidates running for office in Oregon at the “Restore: Government and Economy” summit held at Eagle Mountain Apostolic Resource Center in Bend, Oregon.

In the audience were Marc Thielman, who is running for governor, Darin Harbick, who is running for the U.S. Senate, and Patti Adair, who is seeking reelection as a county commissioner. At the invitation of Eagle Mountain’s senior leader Bobby Haaby, all three candidates stood on stage as Enlow prayed over them.

“Lord, we commission them in your name,” Enlow declared. “And whatever that means, represents, and is imparted to them in the spirit realm of apostolic commissioning, let that be released over them. Even right now, Lord, let the new angels that come with that commissioning be released to them right now; angels that protect their household, angels that protect their relationships—the husband and wife, the family, the children, all aspects of it—let that new shield come around all of them even at this time.”

“Lord, you’re showing me and want me to tell them all that you’ve already won,” Enlow continued. “Whatever we contend for we actually get. Whatever we contend for, we penetrate with the kingdom of God. So when you have that interest, what you’re contending for, it will leave a mark of Heaven in that place, no matter what. And so if he considers it best for you to win, then you’re going to officially win out there. But it’s a win for the Kingdom of God just the fact that you have said, ‘We’re going for this position.’ He says it will be penetrated in the spirit: it will forever be a marked as kingdom territory.”

“He wants you to be at ease for what’s taking place as if you already won because you have won in his eyes,” Enlow told the candidates. “He is watching over you. He’s protecting you. So I want to declare just the protection over you, the peace of God, a canopy of grace over each and every one of them, Lord, in this process. We bless them in your name.”

“Alright,” said Haaby following the prayer. “Go take this state for Jesus.”