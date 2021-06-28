‘Prophet’ Chuck Pierce: God ‘Stopped the Whole World’ With COVID-19 to a Deeper Relationship With Me

It will likely come as a shock to many to learn that when the world shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it was all because God wanted to form a closer relationship with “prophet” Chuck Piece.

Piece, the president of Global Spheres, Inc., an “apostolic, prophetic ministry” located in Corinth, Texas, joined fellow “respected prophet” Cindy Jacobs for a Facebook discussion last Thursday, where he revealed that God had “stopped the whole world” in 2020 just for him.

Pierce said that when he, Jacobs, and other self-declared “apostles” and “prophets” gathered for a conference at the start of 2020, Jacobs gave him a “word” from God that he would not be traveling that year, which he said was unheard of because he is a traveling evangelist.

“I can still go back to when Cindy and you were here at ‘Starting The Year Off Right’ in January of 2020, and Cindy gives me this word that I won’t be traveling,” Pierce said. “My whole life has been traveling—500,000 miles a year.”

“I said, ‘I have no idea how God will do this,'” he continued. “How in the world will God do this? And I have watched him, starting in March, do that word. … I believe it has been a year and a half of me being redone. The Spirit of God said it to me this way: ‘Have you ever thought that I stopped the whole world just for you to form a new relationship with me?’ And I really knew right then, this is about me and the Lord and what he is trying to do in me and how we’re forming a new relationship.”