Nick Fuentes Slams J.D. Vance For Having A Non-White, Non-Christian Wife

Earlier this year, Hitler–loving racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, homophobic Christian nationalist fascist Nick Fuentes warned former President Donald Trump not to pick Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election because, said Fuentes, Vance is a race traitor who has “a non-white wife” and “a mixed-up family.”

White nationalist Nick Fuentes says that Trump cannot choose Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance is a race traitor who has "a non-white wife" and "a mixed-up family." pic.twitter.com/D8LyjyjjcK — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 24, 2024

Trump, who dined with Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago club in 2022, ignored Fuentes’ advice and named Vance as his pick on the first day of the Republican National Convention earlier this week.

On Monday night, after watching the first day of the RNC, Fuentes renewed his attack on Vance and his wife Usha, who is Indian and Hindu. Fuentes blasted Vance as someone who clearly “doesn’t value his racial identity” if he’s willing to marry somebody “that far outside your race who isn’t even a Christian.”

“Who’s gonna take over after Trump? J.D. Vance with his Indian wife,” griped Fuentes. “Look, I’m not a racist guy so I’m not saying, like, ignorantly, ‘Oh, you have an Indian wife. Eff U.’ I’m saying, what kind of values does a man have to marry somebody that far outside your race, who isn’t even a Christian?”

“It says something about your values,” he continued. “I was raised differently. … You marry someone that’s like you. You marry someone that’s like the kind of people that you grew up with and [is] like your parents. And you marry a Christian. What kind of man marries somebody that isn’t a Christian? What kind of man marries somebody named Usha? Clearly, he doesn’t value his racial identity, his heritage. Clearly, he doesn’t value his religion. He doesn’t marry a woman that professes Jesus Christ? What does that say about him?”

Fuentes, for his part, is himself of Mexican heritage and has openly fantasized on myriad occasions about taking a non-white wife, preferably a child bride who will live in fear for her life due to his psychological and physical abuse.