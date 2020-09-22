Matt Gaetz Says Trump Era Must Be Start of U.S. Political ‘Realignment’

Breitbart News ​Editor-in-​Chief Alex Marlow told Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida that he was “the congressman most associated with the president’s worldview.”

Gaetz joined Marlow Tuesday on SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Daily” to discuss his forthcoming book, “Firebrand,” and news topics of the day. Early in the interview, Marlow noted that President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has expressed an affinity for Gaetz, which Marlow seemed to share.

“I think [Donald Trump Jr.] describes you as the voice of MAGA in the House. I think that’s pretty accurate. I think you’re the congressman most associated with the president’s worldview, which of course this audience shares by and large,” Marlow said. “This is a pretty remarkable thing for you because you’re a young guy.”

Gaetz went on to speak about his political evolution, recounting being “disgusted” when he got to Washington at the way money was exchanged for political favors, likening it to “the oldest profession.” Gaetz said he saw a “patriotic” and “sincere” desire to change that system in Trump​ and urged Republicans to utilize and preserve the radical change in politics brought forth by the Trump era​.

“We need less fortitude and more attitude,” Gaetz said. “We need to embrace the value of energetic populism and we need to use it to the fullest extent.”

Gaetz disparaged what he called the “invade everywhere, invite everyone” faction of the Republican Party and its influence on the Republican establishment, claiming that such Republicans were willing to fight for everything besides Trump’s immigration agenda—something that Gaetz said is “central to the identity of our movement.”​

“If Donald Trump is just an aberration, then we could still lose the country,” he said. “He has to be the start of a political alignment, realignment, that has sustainability.”