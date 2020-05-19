Mark Taylor Remains Confident That Barack Obama Will Be Executed for Treason

So-called “firefighter prophet” and radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Mark Taylor has been prophesying for years that former President Barack Obama will be arrested, tried, and executed for treason. When Attorney General William Barr recently stated that he does not expect Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden to be charged as part of the investigation into the origins of the Russian collusion investigation, Taylor remained confident in his predictions because “God said this stuff was going to happen.”

Appearing last night on “The MC Files” program, Taylor said right-wing activists need to have enough faith in President Donald Trump and “the Q movement” so that “when something like this happens, we don’t hit the panic button.”

“You’re talking about high treason,” Taylor said. “Treason in the highest forms that have ever been committed against this country. The DOJ, in my humble opinion,

may not be doing that because of this very reason. Who does that get handed to when it’s high treason like this? It is a military tribunal. Why? Because it wasn’t criminal—it was an act of war. These are war crimes basically. We are at war.”

Taylor suggested that Barr’s comments “could be optics” as the Trump administration tries to “put the deep state at ease” before the military swoops in and arrests them.

“Obama is finished. Biden is finished. They’re all finished. They’re all going to go to prison,” Taylor continued. “Some will be executed. The DOJ is not going to be investigating or even prosecuting at this point because it’s out of their hands, it’s out of their jurisdiction, it becomes now the military … The fact remains is that God said this stuff was going to happen. We need to have the faith that it’s going to happen.”