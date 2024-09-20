MAGA Prophets Repeat Dangerous Trump Lies, Declare Him ‘Anointed by God’

Trump-supporting “prophets” and “apostles” are functioning as an unofficial arm of the Trump campaign, using their substantial media and social media platforms to repeat Trump’s lies about voter fraud, tell people that God has anointed Trump to be president, and declare that Trump’s opponents are evil and demonic.

“Prophet” Robin Bullock provided another example this week in an appearance on ElijahStreams with host Steve Shultz. ElijahStreams provides dominionist prophets with a significant platform; it claims that 1.2 million viewers watch Shultz’s daily livestream show, and its channel on video platform Rumble has 181,000 followers.

Bullock repeated Trump’s false assertions that President Joe Biden could not have legitimately won the 2020 election, declared that the Democratic Party is “evil,” claimed that the “problems” with “crooked” voting machines have never been fixed, and asserted that Democrats cannot win without cheating.

Trump’s claim that he can only lose if his opponents cheat is designed to undermine his supporters’ faith in the legitimacy of the election process and prime them to respond with rage if he loses. In 2020, that rhetoric led to harassment and threats against election officials and fueled a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. This year, it is forcing election officials to invest in significant new security measures. MAGA prophets’ spiritual warfare rhetoric—like Bullock saying Democrats “are not just bad, they’re evil”—similarly poisons our political culture.

Democrats’ strategy in the presidential election, Bullock claimed, is to make their candidate popular enough to convince voters that it would be possible for her to win a close election. But Bullock said God is preparing to defeat all those plans:

I saw it in the spirit. And I saw God and the devil playing chess. And the Lord was sitting back like this, just laying back, looking at the chess board. And Satan had his tongue stuck out of his mouth. He was really thinking about his move. And he finally moved one player and sat back like he was so proud. ‘I’ve done it.’ And the Lord in my vision did this [makes sweeping motion with his arm] and then stuck his arm out and just wiped the whole chess board clean and knocked every piece on the floor. And that’s what he’s about to do.

Bullock called on God to give pastors “a David anointing to take down the giant of the deep state elites with their stone of truth.” And he urged pastors to speak up and tell their churches that Trump was anointed by God. If pastors speak up, he said, “this whole thing is done.”

Bullock warned pastors who don’t have the courage to tell people God has anointed Trump, “you and your church will not be spared.”

Along the way, Bullock also talked about witchcraft being deployed against Trump and on the world stage on behalf of globalists. Reflecting an extreme version of religious-right support for Vladimir Putin and other dictatorial leaders, Bullock declared, “The Lord said, ‘Putin is my battle-axe against the one-world regime.’”