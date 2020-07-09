Lance Wallnau Says Seattle’s Autonomous Zone Was a Prophetic Sign Left-Wing Activists Will ‘Get the Guillotine Out and Start Chopping Heads’

Trump-loving evangelist Lance Wallnau streamed a video on Facebook Tuesday night in which he falsely claimed that the autonomous zone created by activists in Seattle last month was named “CHOP” as a prophetic sign that left-wing activists intend to unleash a “reign of terror, get the guillotine out and start chopping off heads.” The CHOP acronym actually stands for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.”

While urging President Donald Trump to run for reelection on the message that he is “the only thing standing between the destruction of America and its survival,” Wallnau declared that those who oppose Trump worship a “counterfeit religion” and have been made stupid by their sin. He then likened the Seattle’s autonomous zone—also known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ)—to the French Revolution.

“I’ve got a feeling that it’s going to get worse [in] September and October,” he said. “But that’s OK because God’s revealing the fruit and the root of what’s going on. And if that’s the America that America votes for, then it’s too stupid to steward the bank account God gave it. … I think that sin makes you dumb. And I believe right now that the people that are delirious with their social justice crusade—which is a counterfeit religion, it’s a pharisaic religion—so their religious seal is like the reign of terror; you get the guillotine out and start chopping off heads.”

“By the way, you know that zone in Seattle that was called CHOP?” Wallnau continued. “Do you know why it was called CHOP? It was called CHOP for the guillotine, because they were like prophesying that if you don’t get in line, your head gets chopped off.”

“So the place we’re at now is a reign of terror—or we’re going to keep the pilot locked in the cockpit and don’t let the crazies with their box cutters break in and crash the plane,” Wallnau warned. “That’s pretty much what this election is.”