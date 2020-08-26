Kenneth Copeland Says Anyone Who Doesn’t Vote for Trump Is ‘Guilty of Murder’

Multimillionaire prosperity gospel preacher and Trump evangelical adviser Kenneth Copeland appeared on Charisma Magazine founder and CEO Stephen Strang’s “God, Trump, and the 2020 Election” podcast Monday, where he declared that anyone who fails to vote for President Donald Trump in November is “guilty of murder.”

Strang, author of multiple pro-Trump books, kicked things off by criticizing Christians who refuse to support Trump at a time when churches are supposedly being persecuted by “ungodly” people for violating guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“They’ve used this pandemic to take away our freedoms, which I think is one of the most important reasons to vote for Donald Trump because he has been a strong defender of religious freedom and of churches and of Christians,” Strang said. “He’s been a great friend of Christians, yet some Christians nitpick and say he’s not a nice guy and they shouldn’t vote for him, but the alternative is socialism.”

“It really is socialism, and I never thought I would live long enough to see a socialist of any major party run for president, yet that’s what we’re dealing with this year,” Strang continued. “A lot of Christians aren’t registered to vote. We’re afraid that a lot of Christians will stay home instead of vote. Why do you think there’s such apathy in the body of Christ?”

“Lack of knowledge,” Copeland replied. “Any Christian who stays at home and doesn’t vote is guilty of murder. Every person who votes for someone knowing that they push for abortion and to kill a baby anytime they want to kill it, they’re just as guilty as the doctor that performed the abortion. There’s no way around.”