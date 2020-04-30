Kelly Ruiz Says the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony Was ‘Mind Control’ to Prepare the World for the Coronavirus

On last night’s episode of her “Steel Truth” program, right-wing QAnon conspiracy theorist Ann Vandersteel interviewed fellow QAnon conspiracy theorist Kelly Ruiz, who claimed that the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London contained “mind control” content designed to prepare the world for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2012 opening ceremony featured, among other things, a tribute to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service. A celebration of British children’s literature followed, featuring villains from well-known children’s books, including the Child Catcher from “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” the Queen of Hearts from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” Captain Hook from “Peter Pan,” Cruella de Vil from “The Hundred and One Dalmatians,” and Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter series.

But Ruiz, whom Steel claimed was a “former 2016 Trump campaign Florida team leader,” insisted that this segment of the opening ceremony was really a “mind control” program aimed at preparing the world to accept a coronavirus vaccine.

“I don’t know if you saw the 2012 opening ceremony to the Olympics in Britain, but basically that’s all on coronavirus,” she said. “They were predicatively programming us to be able to accept this.”

“It was ironic when you see the video—and I saw it this past weekend—I was shocked because literally they had all these children, probably at least 100 children in beds with nurses pushing them around, and a virus is coming at them,” Ruiz continued. “The kids are hiding under the blankets, and then this big, giant monster, this evil, dark figure starts coming also after the children. And they even [have] like a cage, a cage comes through with horses, and it’s Wuhan, it’s literally like a Chinese, there’s a lady that’s Asian standing in front.”

“They were really programming us, which they do,” she concluded. “And that’s what they’re doing right now with the vaccines.”