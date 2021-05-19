Kat Kerr Says Christians ‘Shouldn’t Pray’ for Biden Because He Is Not Legitimately ‘In Authority’

Self-proclaimed “prophetess” Kat Kerr appeared on the Elijah Streams YouTube channel last Wednesday, where she declared that Christians are under no obligation to pray for President Joe Biden because, despite all appearances, he is not actually “in authority.”

Kerr—who is among the group of self-proclaimed “prophets” who guaranteed that former President Donald Trump would win the 2020 election and now adamantly refuse to accept that their prophecies were wrong even though Biden has been in office for nearly four months—outright dismissed the Bible’s command that Christians pray for their political leaders.

Romans 13 declares that “there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment,” while 1 Timothy 2 instructs that “that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.”

But Kerr insisted that these commands are not binding on Christians today because Biden supposedly stole the election and is therefore not legitimately “in authority.”

“It says, ‘Pray for those who are in authority,'” Kerr said. “We the people didn’t vote that person in. … And the real truth is we know who is the president, who won in 2020—stop saying the prophets were wrong—the winning was for the ‘T’ person. Number 45 won, he won, won, won in a landslide. It was stolen, and 80 million people know that it was stolen.”

“When you sit in an office and you’re duly-elected correctly and legally, you have a voice and you are in authority,” she continued. “Those who steal, who steal and hide, they are not in authority legally in any way—not in the spirit realm, not in the physical realm—they’re not in authority, so we shouldn’t pray for them. We should pray for them to be fully exposed, every lie be exposed, that is what God is saying. Pray they be exposed and taken down and those who rightfully won be put in the offices that they were elected by we the people, who have the say in this country.”

“That scripture clearly says, ‘Those who are in authority,'” Kerr declared. “Stolen authority is no authority.”

It goes without saying that there has been no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.