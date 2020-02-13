Kanye West, William Barr, and the Kansas City Chiefs Will Help Bring Revival and Reformation, Says Lance Wallnau

Lance Wallnau, an author, speaker, and promoter of Seven Mountains dominionism, declared in a Facebook video Sunday that the spirit of the Lord is upon President Donald Trump and is “retooling” him. Wallnau, who declared before the 2016 election that Trump was “God’s Chaos Candidate,” explained in his new video that with the end of Trump’s third year in office, and with the “closure” of the Russia investigation and impeachment, God is shifting things into a new era.

Wallnau has high hopes for Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham, who has been assigned by Barr to look into the origins of the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. Wallnau believes that Barr and Durham will reveal their case over the next 90 days, that Rudy Giuliani will go from being an object of ridicule to a “serious fact witness” about corruption in Ukraine, and “God’s going to open the prophet’s mouths.” That will help break the spirit of “witchcraft” on America that Wallnau said explains the “shocking and freaky” extent to which liberals are “convinced that Donald Trump is a crook.”

“If Barr and Durham can do an exposé,” Wallnau said, the country could “see a tearing of the veil that is on the mind of enough persuadable Americans so that you’re going to start to see the realization that there was a tremendous and dangerous coup, a disruption of the American government.”

Wallnau also cited a purported prophecy that has generated a lot of excitement among some charismatic Christians. The late “prophet” Bob Jones—who has a center at Rick Joyner’s Morningside Ministries named after him—supposedly predicted that when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, it would be a sign that revival is coming and that God would lift up “apostolic chiefs”—or in Wallnau’s words, that there would be “a rapid coming together of unity amongst mature apostolic and prophetic leaders.”

Wallnau predicted that apostolic leaders in “government, church, and business”—he considers Steve Bannon and Rush Limbaugh to be “secular prophets”—will be working closely with apostolic leaders in the other “mountains” of academia, media, finance, and entertainment who share the same worldview to “bring together a greater coalition of unity in terms of shaping the direction of America.” He predicted that Kanye West would have a “significant role” in the reformation to come.

West and his “Sunday Service” took part in Awaken 2020, a January prayer rally featuring New Apostolic Reformation dominionists Lou Engle, Ché Ahn, Cindy Jacobs, and others. West also held a service in Miami the morning of the Super Bowl. Ahn was among those promoting the Super Bowl prophecy, tweeting that the Kansas City victory is “a prophetic sign post that #revival is here!”

Kansas City also features prominently in the 2020 plans of a group of ministries that are planning a series of tent and stadium prayer rallies, culminating in an October march from land owned by Mike Bickle’s International House of Prayer in Kansas City to Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play, for a stadium rally sponsored by Lou Engle’s The Send.

Wallnau also praised Trump’s much-criticized speech at the National Prayer Breakfast last week and said that the 2020 election will determine whether America survives as a nation.