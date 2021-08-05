Josh Mandel Vows to ‘Blow Up the System’ if Elected to US Senate, Says ‘The Time for Civility Has Passed’

Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel appeared on “The Pete Santilli Show” last month, where he declared that if elected to office, his mission will be to “blow up the system” because “the time for civility has passed,” bragging that “evil will find no worse nightmare than having me, Josh Mandel, in the U.S. Senate.”

Mandel is a radical Trump-loving former state treasurer whose campaign has been marred by controversy, so it was no surprise to see him paling around with the likes of Santilli, a radical Ohio-based broadcaster who was deeply involved in the 2014 Bundy standoff and who once declared that he wanted to shoot Hillary Clinton “right in the vagina.”

“Right now, we’ve got to send fighters to Washington,” Mandel said. “The time for civility has passed. The time for bipartisanship has passed. Now is the time to send fighters to Washington, fighters to take on the radical left and the secular left, fighters to blow up the system, fighters to blow up the swamp, and fighters to take on these squishy establishment Republicans who are helping the Democrats bring down this country.”

“We are in a fight for the hearts and minds of our kids,” he continued. “They’re trying to indoctrinate our kids. They’re trying to take our kids and teach them to hate America. They’re trying to teach our kids that somehow America was founded on the basis of racism or slavery, and we know that’s trash, that’s baloney, that’s garbage. America was founded on the principles of freedom and liberty. … And we also know that this great country was founded and grew strong on a foundation, on a bedrock, of Judeo-Christian values. Not radical Muslim values, not atheism, but Judeo-Christian values. And we know in that Judeo-Christian ethic, we know to acknowledge good versus evil, and we know that we have an obligation to fight for good over evil. And there’s a lot of evil out there in the Democrat Party, in the Republican Party, in the deep state, in the swamp, and this evil will find no worse nightmare than having me, Josh Mandel, in the U.S. Senate.”