Josh Mandel Says Democrats Are ‘Stomping on the Graves’ of Veterans By Not Investigating Trump’s False Stolen Election Claims

During his recent appearance on “The Pete Santilli Show,” Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel called for the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol to be “completely abolished” and replaced with a commission to investigation how the 2020 election was supposedly stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Mandel said that by failing to investigate the alleged voter fraud, Democrats are “stomping on the graves” of veterans who died fighting for this country.

“I actually came out and called on the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate to completely abolish this Jan. 6 commission,” Mandel said. “I don’t think we should have a Jan. 6 commission. I think it’s a waste of taxpayer time, it’s a waste of taxpayer money, and I think we should replace it with a Nov. 3 commission. If Congress wants to spend time investigating something, they should investigate the fact that this election was stolen from Donald Trump.”

“As a Marine Corps vet,” Mandel added, “when people cheat in elections—when these Democrats cheat in elections—they’re not only disenfranchising their neighbors, they’re stomping on the graves of every Marine, soldier, sailor, airman who’s paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can live free, so we can have that right to vote every November. And so I think this whole Jan. 6 thing … it’s a total waste of time, and as I said, we should replace it with a commission to investigate the real crime, which was the stealing of the election from Donald J. Trump, and I believe that Trump won the election.”