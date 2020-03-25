Josh Bernstein Wants to Cancel the 2020 Election Because Democrats ‘Don’t Deserve the Right’ to Challenge Trump

Radical right-wing broadcaster Josh Bernstein posted a video on his YouTube channel Monday in which he called for the 2020 election to be canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, declaring that the Democrats have no right to even challenge President Donald Trump.

“In times like this, you should be kissing the ground that President Trump walks on,” Bernstein said. “You have a true leader in the White House that is handling this thing and doing the best job possible. If this was a Democrat? Forget it. There would be hundreds, thousands of more people dead already.”

“I say we just cancel the election,” he added. “Give President Trump until 2024 to not only get the economy back roaring again, but get rid of this virus. But you know what, Democrats? You haven’t earned the right to even challenge this man. Why? Because you tried to usurp his power from the beginning with your Russian coup. Then you tried again with the Ukraine coup. Then you tried to impeach him for absolutely nothing. And now we have this.”

“You have stolen the first term away from this president, and he’s still been successful despite all your bull, and all your garbage, and all your horrible rhetoric, and all your opposition, and all the horrible things you’ve done with the deep state and everybody else,” Bernstein fumed. “You don’t deserve the right to even run in 2020. How dare you even have the audacity to run anyone against this president.”

Unfortunately for Bernstein’s plan, canceling the election does not give Trump another term in office. As Vox explained last week: