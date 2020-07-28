Josh Bernstein Urges White People to ‘Get Armed Immediately,’ Claiming BLM Activists ‘Want to Spill White Blood’

While filling in as a guest host on The Next News Network, radical right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein urged white viewers to arm themselves by whatever means necessary because he claimed that some Black Lives Matter activists “want to spill white blood.”

After showing a video of a speaker at a Black Lives Matter rally in London saying that white men are the “common enemy” responsible for most of the world’s problems and that “we need to get rid of them,” Bernstein advised that “white people get armed immediately.”

“I’m proud to be white,” Bernstein said. “I have zero guilt for being white. I love being white. I can’t help it, but I love being white. Hell, I eat white bread. I like white sugar over brown sugar. Does that make me racist too? I have zero white guilt. Zero. And I’m a big strong proponent of the Second Amendment. I am always packing heat. So if anyone out there is going to try to kill white people, I suggest that white people get armed immediately.”

“Now, that doesn’t mean that every single person that you meet that’s Black is going to want to kill you,” he continued. “But there is also a certain amount of people that truly do want to spill white blood, and you have to be prepared for that. You have to protect yourself. You have to be packing heat. I don’t care how you get a gun. I don’t care what the state laws state. I’ve always said and I’ll say it again, ‘The Second Amendment is your gun permit.’ That’s it. It is final, it is finite, and you need to protect yourself.”