Jon Hamill Claims Trump Administration Considering Jim Bakker’s Home for Pregnant Women as National ‘Prototype’

Jon and Jolene Hamill of Lamplighter Ministries appeared on “The Jim Bakker Show” Tuesday, where Jon reported that he was in touch with a “government leader” in the Trump administration about using the Bakkers’ home for pregnant women as a national “prototype,” presumably for when legal abortion is outlawed after the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and the subsequent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Jon Hamill, who previously worked for Cindy Jacobs and Mike Bickle but now focuses on ministering in the halls of power in Washington, D.C., appeared on Bakker’s show to promote his new book, written with his wife, “White House Watchmen: New Era Prayer Strategies to Shape the Future of Our Nation.” During the program, which was filmed in the wake of the news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died, Jon said that he had just been speaking with leaders in the Trump administration about how to prepare to care “for the babies that will be coming our way” in the nation “as we see this shift from abortion to life.”

Hamill said Lori’s House, a program started by Bakker’s Morningside Ministry to offer a “safe, supportive home for pregnant women in difficult situations,” could serve as a “prototype” for a national program.

“It’s extraordinary to see history unfold before our very eyes,” he said. “I was just on the phone with a government leader. Jim and Lori, this is so important—your Lori’s House is a prototype for what is needed in this hour because as we see this shift from abortion to life, we’re going to have to have prototypes. The leaders right now in the Trump administration are looking for prototypes for caring for the babies that will be coming our way. And the big question for the body of Christ, especially, is will you open your arms and your hearts to be a father and a mother to these children?”