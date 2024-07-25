Joel Webbon’s Christian Nationalist Agenda: ‘Crushing Our Enemies and Rewarding Our Friends’

Radical Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon used his most recent podcast to explicitly lay out his agenda, which boils down to gaining political power and then using that power for the purpose of “crushing our enemies and rewarding our friends.”

That agenda is perfectly in line with Webbon’s previously stated beliefs that the American people are too degenerate, stupid, and cowardly to abide by the Constitution and therefore must be governed by a Christian dictator who “just rules with an iron fist” and forces everyone to “pretend to be Christian.” Under such a dictator, Webbon wants to see the Apostles’ Creed added to the Constitution; abortion, pornography, no-fault divorce, in vitro fertilization, and birth control outlawed; women banned from voting, and non-Christians kept out of his neighborhood.

“We need to win,” Webbon declared. “We need to wield power righteously. … I want Christians to have power and with that power, I want it to be wielded righteously. What does that mean? It means crushing our enemies and rewarding our friends.”

What that will look like in practice, explained co-host Wesley Todd, is “the end of Pride Month, the end of DEI society” and the enforcement of “Christian virtues.”

“When you see those four things: our enemies fired en masse; friends hired, ascendant to positions of power all over as judges, as appointments by the Senate, as vice president; money flowing to our networks; and then society reinforcing those values that those leaders and those friends and those networks are pushing, that’s when you know we’ve made good progress,” said Todd.

Webbon added that a good first step is seeing people fired from their jobs for having made posts on social media celebrating the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump and/or lamenting its failure.

“The solution isn’t to prevent [those people from being fired],” Webbon declared. “The solution, by the grace of God, is that that would multiply by 10,000. We need so much more of that.”

The biggest impediment to achieving “so much more of that,” Webbon griped, is “female leadership.”

“Women are supposed to think, when a husband comes home and says, ‘Yeah, this woman lost her job at Home Depot,’ the correct natural response from your wife is, ‘Oh, that’s sad, I feel bad for her,'” Webbon said. “That’s a good instinct for her to have. It becomes a bad instinct, though, if she’s got her own podcast and she’s wearing a pantsuit and she’s got a blog and a million followers of other suburban moms, and all of them have a vote and all of them actually make more money than their husbands, and the court system is in their direction to where, if they ever divorce their husband, they get all the stuff and they get the kids. So in a in a gynocracy, in a woman-led nation and culture—which is what we currently have—there’s only two types of leaders: women and those who are women-adjacent. That’s it. So, in that society, it’s going to be really hard for us to get friends hired, enemies fired, those kinds of things because those are things that men do.”

In addition to serving as pastor at Covenant Bible Church in Texas, Webbon is also the founder of Right Response Ministries, through which he organizes events like “Blueprints for Christendom 2.0: Seven Doctrines for Ruling the World,” which took place earlier this year and featured militant Christian nationalists like Doug Wilson and Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers as speakers.