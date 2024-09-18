Joel Webbon Says a Kamala Harris Presidency Is the Judgment of God for Our Sins

Texas pastor Joel Webbon is a radical Christian nationalist who believes that the American people are too degenerate, stupid, and cowardly to abide by the Constitution and must therefore be governed by a Christian dictator. This dictator, Webbon believes, must “rule with an iron fist” and force everyone to, at the very least, “pretend to be Christian.”

Under his preferred form of Christian nationalist theocracy, Webbon wants to see the Apostles’ Creed added to the Constitution; abortion, pornography, no-fault divorce, in vitro fertilization, and birth control outlawed; non-Christians kept out of his neighborhood; and every non-Protestant Christian reduced to second-class citizenship.

Webbon, of course, is also a misogynist who wants to see women banned from voting, so naturally he is deeply alarmed by the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the election in November, as he made clear during a recent podcast.

“I believe it’s Isaiah that says that one of God’s judgments and curses on a nation is that they will be ruled by children and women,” Webbon said, citing Isaiah 3.”It’s not like if we get Kamala, then we’re going to have sinful policies and then we’ll be judged by God. That’s true, but it’s not just that Kamala will invoke judgment by wicked policies; Kamala is the judgment because of all the wickedness that we’ve already accrued.”

“We have been a wicked, rebellious, apostate nation for decades and decades and decades,” he continued. “Kamala is not the sin that will result in judgment; Kamala is the judgment that is the result for all of our past. The judgment is being ruled by women.”

“Why is that a judgment?” he asked, rhetorically. “Because the Bible said so. That’s why.”

“Women are not fit for that role,” Webbon asserted.

In 2023, Webbon was among the contributors to a document called “The Statement on Christian Nationalism and the Gospel.” Drafted by Christian nationalists like Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers, former Trump administration official William Wolfe, and others, the document declared that the United States must formally “acknowledge the Lordship of Christ” in all its laws, “abolish abortion,” outlaw marriage equality, and “recapture our national sovereignty from godless, global entities who present a grave threat to civilization.”

In addition to serving as pastor at Covenant Bible Church in Texas, Webbon is also the founder of Right Response Ministries, through which he organizes events like next year’s “Christ Is King: How To Defeat Trashworld” conference that is scheduled to feature a variety of far-right Christian nationalist activists like Deevers, Steve Deace, Stephen Wolfe, Auron MacIntyre, Andrew Isker, and others.