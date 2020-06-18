Jim Bakker’s Legal Troubles Worsen as Arkansas Attorney General Files Suit Over Silver Solution Claims

2020 has been a difficult year for End Times televangelist Jim Bakker.

His troubles began in February, when he used his daily television program to suggest a silver solution sold by his network could protect viewers from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Jim Bakker Show is suggesting that the silver solution it sells can kill the coronavirus within 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/kbUGnUp69m — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 12, 2020

After Right Wing Watch reported that claim, the New York Attorney General’s office warned Bakker to stop “making misleading claims” about the product and the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission ordered Bakker to “immediately cease making all such claims” about the effectiveness of the silver solution. On top of that, Bakker was also sued by the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt “for misrepresentations about the effectiveness of ‘Silver Solution’ as a treatment for 2019 novel coronavirus.”

Bakker’s legal woes soon translated into financial problems when credit card processing companies cut off his Morningside Ministry, forcing Bakker to beg viewers to send in donations via cash or check.

Amid the turmoil, Bakker suffered a stroke and has been off the air since early May.

Yesterday, Bakker’s legal difficulties worsened when Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced that her office was also suing Bakker over his misrepresentations about his silver solution: