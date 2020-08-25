Jim Bakker Warns That ‘We’re Gonna Have a Revolution’ if Trump Is Not Reelected

End Times prepper pastor Jim Bakker warned on his television show yesterday that if President Donald Trump is not reelected in November, “we’re gonna have a revolution” with right-wing Christians taking to the streets.

‘I’m scared for America. I really am,” Bakker said. “I want to warn America … we’ve got a few more days to stand up. It’s going to be too late after the election, I believe. I think if we elect the wrong people—and you see how wrong it’s been—we’re gonna have a revolution.”

“The church people are going to march in the street and realize they’ve gone too far, and we can’t let the murder of babies lead the way,” he continued. “We can’t let people burn America. We can’t let the rebellion takeover. This is not going to be a nice place to live.”