Jeremiah Johnson: God Raised Up Trump to Issue an Emancipation Proclamation to End Abortion

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Jeremiah Johnson appeared on Sid Roth’s “It’s Supernatural” program last week, where he claimed that God raised up President Donald Trump to end abortion in America with the help of the baby boomer generation.

Johnson recounted a dream he said that he had in 2019 in which he was invited to meet with Trump at the White House. When Johnson walked into the Oval Office, Trump was looking in the mirror, but his reflection showed Abraham Lincoln.

“I believe that God revealed to me that he raised up Abraham Lincoln in a unique time in history,” Johnson said. “What God used him to do was to issue an Emancipation Proclamation concerning the slaves. I believe that God has raised up Donald Trump to issue an Emancipation Proclamation concerning the millions of babies that have been aborted.”

Johnson claimed that God also told him that “the future of America is in the hands of the baby boomers” because “this demographic of people has been anointed by the Lord” to assist Trump in this effort.

“The Lord said to me, ‘It will be the gray hairs and the white hairs that will determine the future of America,'” Johnson said. “God has raised up Trump to confront and to issue an Emancipation Proclamation, so I believe that baby boomers for Trump are going to arise in this nation. They have a standard of morality, they understand the history of our country. As a millennial, Sid, I’m just here as a son to say, ‘Go, baby boomers, go.'”