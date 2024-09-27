J.D. Vance and America’s Anti-Democracy Activists

Analysis

Vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has spent his short career in politics soaking in and promoting anti-democratic ideas. It is terrifying that he could become vice president to Donald Trump, the oldest presidential nominee in history, who is displaying his own increasingly aggressive dictatorial intentions. Americans’ freedom and our future as a democratic society are at stake.

Vance’s leap into the U.S. Senate in his first run for elected office was funded by Peter Thiel, a billionaire who has openly expressed his contempt for democracy . Over the past few years, Vance has aligned himself with different strains of the “illiberal” right, including Christian nationalism, right-wing Catholic integralism, “National Conservatism,” anti-immigrant nativism, and, of course, “America first” Trumpism.

While these movements and their leaders have different underlying motivations and priorities, they share a willingness—or eagerness—to sacrifice democracy and Americans' freedom in order to impose "traditional" values and their vision of "order" and an ideal society on all Americans. For some, that vision goes back centuries, well before America's founding. Some openly call for an American Caesar.

Vance’s anti-feminist and anti-LGBTQ allies “aim to control women’s reproductive choices and individual freedoms concerning gender, sexuality, and identity,” among other things, as journalist Molly Olmstead has noted.

Like the authors of Project 2025, the policy roadmap for a second Trump term, right-wing factions aligned with Vance have abandoned a libertarian distrust for government power in favor of an intention to use power aggressively to reshape our country. Vance has been clear on this front, saying "we need to be really ruthless when it comes to the exercise of our power."

Vance "comes from an authoritarian, reactionary tradition that explicitly rejects conservatism, liberalism, and democracy," writes political analyst Matthew Sheffield, formerly a conservative activist. "Trump wants absolute power, and Vance wants him to have it to destroy what he believes to be a decadent and corrupt society."

Vance has repeatedly spoken at “National Conservatism” conferences; the movement’s statement of principles declares that “in those states or subdivisions in which law and justice have been manifestly corrupted, or in which lawlessness, immorality, and dissolution reign, national government must intervene energetically to restore order.”

Vance described his outlook in a far-right podcast appearance in 2022, recounted by the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank:

Vance suggested that former president Donald Trump, once elected in 2024, should fire all civil servants and replace them with “our people,” defy court orders blocking such an illegal action, and then “do what Viktor Orban has done,” referring to the Hungarian dictator’s bans on certain topics from school curricula. Vance justified such “outside-the-box” authoritarian actions by reasoning that the United States is “far gone” and not “a real constitutional republic” anymore.

Before Vance decided to run for office, he called Trump “reprehensible” and wondered whether Trump might be “America’s Hitler.” But when Vance became a candidate in the MAGA Republican Party, he flipped so hard that former Trump aide Steve Bannon suggested that Vance could be, as a reporter paraphrased, “St Paul to Trump’s Jesus—the zealous convert who spreads the gospel of Trumpism further than Trump himself ever could.”

J.D. Vance vs. Democracy and Freedom

Vance has echoed hard-right calls for “regime change” and said it is necessary to “get pretty wild, pretty far our there, and go in directions that a lot of conservatives right now are uncomfortable with.” Vance expressed a desire to “seize the administrative state for our own purposes” and ignore the Supreme Court if it objects.

Vance says if he were vice president in 2020, he would have done what Vice President Mike Pence refused to do: Vance would have abused his power, ignored the Constitution, and refused to accept the electors certified by states that Trump was contesting.

Vance defends the illegal "fake electors" scheme that Trump strategists used to try to override the will of the voters. Vance says Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were addressing a "very legitimate grievance" and says "I can't help but roll my eyes" at the idea that Trump threatens democracy. "I don't believe this is about some deep principle," he says. "This is about power."

In a speech at the National Conservatism conference in 2021, Vance said the movement has to "aggressively attack the universities in this country," claiming that they "transmit deceit and lies" rather than "knowledge and truth." Vance has praised Hungary's dictatorial leader Viktor Orban for his "smart decisions" in seizing control of universities. Trump's own Agenda 47 calls for seizing the endowments of top universities to fund an anti-wokeness online academy.

At this year's National Conservatism conference, Vance said that the American nation is not an idea but "a people with a common history," and he claimed that immigration has made western societies "poorer, less safe, less prosperous, and less advanced," a preview of his recent willingness to spread dangerous lies about Haitian immigrants for his own political gain—despite the very clear harm it has brought to the community of Springfield, Ohio.

While Vance as VP candidate has adopted Trump's deliberately muddled stance on access to abortion, his own opinion has been that abortion should be banned without exceptions for cases of rape and incest. In 2022 he called for a "federal response" to prevent women living in states where abortion has been banned from traveling to states where abortion remains legal. Last year he signed a letter urging the Justice Department to ban the mailing of abortion medicine, part of Project 2025's agenda.

Vance opposed the Respect for Marriage Act, which was passed to protect legal recognition for same-sex couple's marriages if the MAGA Supreme Court justices reverse the court's 2015 marriage equality ruling as religious-right groups are urging them to do. Vance has defended far-right "groomer" smears. He introduced legislation that would ban higher education institutions from teaching about gender-affirming care and ban any federally subsidized insurance plans from covering it.

Vance is aligned with Christian nationalists who seek to dismantle separation of church and state. Vance is scheduled to join dominionist New Apostolic Reformation figure Lance Wallnau’s “ Courage Tour ” in Pennsylvania Sept. 28. In 2022, Vance told Christian-right radio host Eric Metaxas that “one of the great evils of modern liberalism is this pretense of neutrality” on religion, claiming that “if you can’t say a prayer before a public school session, then you’re not neutral, you’re explicitly anti-Christian.” Vance said the First Amendment “doesn’t mean you can’t talk about Jesus in a public school.”

Birds of a Feather: Vance’s Ideological Connections

Vance has spoken at National Conservatism conferences and events organized by “post-liberal” thinkers—who want to abandon liberal democracy—and advocates for integralism—a sort of right-wing Catholic version of Christian dominionism. At a 2023 conference at Catholic University, Vance identified as “a member of the post-liberal right.” Vance’s 2019 conversion to Catholicism was reportedly assisted by priests connected to Opus Dei , which has invested decades in building political power among and for right-wing Catholics in Washington, D.C.

Journalists and scholars like Laura Field have published quite a few detailed looks into Vance’s ideological allies, many of which are linked to in this post. Here are brief descriptions of just a few of the many far-right and antidemocratic intellectuals and institutions that Vance is associated with:

Curtis Yarvin is a self-described monarchist and founder of a school of thought called “neoreactionism.” He argues that a visionary leader should seize power and dismantle the current regime. When Vance was describing his plan to fire federal employees and defy the Supreme Court, he acknowledged Yarvin’s influence, saying, “So, there’s this guy, Curtis Yarvin, who has written about some of these things.” Vance calls Yarvin a friend; both have benefited from Peter Thiel’s support.

Patrick Deneen is a Notre Dame professor who has written books about the failure of liberal democracy and the need for "Regime Change," the title of his latest book. To Deneen and his fellow "post-liberal" Catholic thinkers, "this means replacing the people and institutions that dominate America's cultural, economic, and political life with a new elite willing to eschew liberal norms in service of supposedly higher ideals," writes scholar Damon Linker. In other words, Deneen wants to put the power to govern in the hands of a conservative aristocracy. In 2023, Vance attended a speech by Deneen, praised his book, and "wrapped him in an enthusiastic hug," Politico reported.

Adrian Vermeule is a Harvard University professor and former Supreme Court clerk who promotes a form of integralism, which he calls "common good Constitutionalism." He says it "does not suffer from a horror of political domination and hierarchy, because it sees that law is parental, a wise teacher and an inculcator of good habits." That means the government wielding authority "against the subjects' own perceptions of what is best for them" and changing laws around "free speech, abortion, sexual liberties, and related matters." Journalist Sarah Jones notes, "integralism imagines a future when the state may punish the baptized for violations of ecclesiastical law"—a frighteningly far cry from the American principle of church-state separation. Vance appeared at a conference with Deneen and Vermuele at the Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, in 2022.

Rod Dreher is a blogger, author, and right-wing culture-warrior who in recent years moved further to the right and actually moved to Hungary where he functions as a sort of international p.r. agent for Orban's authoritarian and Christian nationalist government. Dreher is a friend of Vance; in an article for a Hungarian conservative publication this summer, he compared Vance to a young Orban and said Vance "embodies" Trumpism.

Yoram Hazony chairs the Edmund Burke Foundation, which was created in 2019 to promote National Conservatism. Vance has regularly spoken at its conferences. Its statement of principles declares, "Where a Christian majority exists, public life should be rooted in Christianity and its moral vision, which should be honored by the state and other institutions both public and private." When journalist Katherine Stewart asked about minorities in such a model being stuck with an outsider status, Hazony said, "That simply is reality," adding that minorities would not get the same treatment as the majority, but "should be grateful for the fact that you're not persecuted as minorities often have been in history."

Claremont Institute is a think tank that ramped up its attacks on multiculturalism in advance of the 2020 election; the New York Times has called it a "nerve center of the American right." Claremont is home to Michael Anton, who called the 2016 presidential election "the flight 93 election"—referring to the flight hijacked during the 9/11 attacks in which passengers stormed the cockpit. Anton's book called for a stop to the "ceaseless importation of Third World foreigners with no tradition of, taste for or experience in liberty." He has suggested that an American Caesar is inevitable. Claremont was also a center of pro-Trump activity after the 2020 election. Claremont lawyer John Eastman has defended his involvement in Trump's efforts to stay in power by saying Trump's presidency was necessary to save America from a left bent on its destruction. Politico reports that "Vance is "closely tied to Claremont circles, frequently speaking at their events and appearing alongside their scholars."

Two Futures: Freedom or Fascism?

Long before Donald Trump selected J.D. Vance as his running mate, there was a mountain of evidence that Trump’s election would threaten Americans’ freedom and undermine democracy: Trump’s own threats to jail his political opponents, go after universities and media outlets he doesn’t like, and carry out vast police state operations against immigrants; Project 2025 plans hatched by former Trump officials to give him virtually unchecked power; and the MAGA Supreme Court justices preemptively telling Trump he would not be held accountable for crimes committed as president.

Trump’s selection of J.D. Vance—cheered by “post-liberal” and anti-democratic leaders—is confirmation that the authoritarian threat to freedom and democracy is an urgent issue in this year’s presidential election—and that the threat will continue regardless of the outcome.