It’s Not Gonna Be By Choice: Christian Nationalists Lay Out Their Agenda

Christian nationalists and right-wing fascists have never been shy about their agenda, but lately many of them have become increasingly bold in laying out the future they envision for this country.

For instance, during a recent podcast, Christian nationalist pastor Douglas Wilson declared that, “In the republic I envision, Hindus would not be able to hold public office.”

Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon used his own podcast to explain what “true revival” in America would look like: “It would look like millions of people being deported. It would look like mothers getting death row for murdering their children” through abortion.

During a recent appearance on “The Byce Eddy Show,” Christian nationalist activist Ben Zeisloft proclaimed that “our role as Christians who are involved in the political process is not to compromise with them, but to make them do what we want.”

For his part, antisemitic Christian nationalist fascist Vincent James used his program to proclaim that “the only way to start the return to moral order in the country is by force. … People have to start to realize that faith in God [and] Christian understanding of morality [has to be] the foundation. And this is not gonna be done by choice.”

This is precisely the radical agenda that former President Donald Trump is emboldening by promising Christian nationalists that they will have “power at a level that you’ve never used it before” if he returns to the White House.