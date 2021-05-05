It’s May, But ‘Prophet’ Jeff Jansen Still Insists His Prophecy That the Military Would Remove Biden From Office by April Is Coming True

Earlier this year, Jeff Jansen, a self-proclaimed “prophet” who leads Global Fire Ministries International in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, declared that Donald Trump is still recognized in Heaven as the legitimate president of the United States and prophesied that the military would remove President Joe Biden from office and reinstate Trump by the end of April.

“We’re gonna be dancing in the streets,” Jansen boldly proclaimed.

April has come and gone, and Biden remains in the White House, but that doesn’t mean that Jansen is prepared to admit that he was wrong. Quite the contrary, in fact, as he posted a video on his Facebook page Tuesday insisting that his prophecy was correct and is unfolding exactly as he predicted it would.

“Today is the May the fourth,” Jansen said. “I just want to be able to come on and say, ‘Look, it’s May and what’s coming can’t be stopped.’ There’s all kinds of amazing things that are happening, and I’m talking about President Trump, I’m talking about him coming back into power, and I’m talking about the church, I’m talking about everything that God promised—back-to-back terms—everything that God has promised with this election and overturning corruption.”

“This is an amazing time,” he added. “Watch what happens. We’re at the door. Things are happening, and we’re gonna see a massive, massive turn in this great nation and the world.”