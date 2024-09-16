Is Trump Really Going to Meet With Lizard Mafia/Goblin Masters ‘Prophet’ Joseph Z?

Last month, a self-proclaimed prophet who goes by the name Joseph Z appeared on the Christian nationalist program “FlashPoint” to warn that “the spirit of antichrist” had led Vice President Kamala Harris to choose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate because Walz “fit right in with the wicked overlord lizard mafia that is really driven by their goblin masters.”

Despite the antisemitic and downright bizarre nature of his statement, Joseph Z’s profile has recently been on the rise among the far-right Charismatic Christian community, securing him a program on the Daystar Christian television network and now, apparently, establishing a connection to the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

During a livestream broadcast on Sunday, Joseph Z cryptically reported that a meeting with Trump had been arranged.

“Without going into it, I just got an invitation from another wonderful brother to meet with some of the well, I won’t label it right now but you read between the lines,” he stated. “We’re going to probably go meet with the main party running right now, and I believe the Lord has a word for us to be present in some of these places.”

Later in the broadcast, Joseph Z was a little more forthcoming, reporting that he and others have been “invited to go meet with 45,” which is right-wing code for Trump, who was the 45th President of the United States.

During the same broadcast, Joseph Z made clear that he supports Trump because, he claims, the Harris campaign is driven by a demonic “spirit of seduction.”

‘I ain’t with her,” he said. “They’ve got a serious demonic—what’s the word for it? What Jezebel had?—a spirit of seduction. A seducing spirit that’s trying to get people lulled to sleep, to follow along, and they’re even getting some stupid preachers to go along with it and continue to celebrate that and say, ‘You know, we’re going in that direction.’ Well, of course you are; you’re lulled to sleep by the spirit of antichrist.”

Unfortunately, the idea of a presidential candidate meeting with someone like Joseph Z is no longer that surprising, given that Trump is currently tromping around the country with far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, had dinner with antisemitic white Christian nationalist Nick Fuentes, and remains closely allied with dominionist spiritual warriors like the ones he met online with on the eve of the presidential debate. FlashPoint host Gene Bailey, who elevated Z’s profile by inviting him onto the show last month, was invited to interview Trump at Mar-a-Lago last year.