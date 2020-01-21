Inside the Richmond Gun Rights Rally Where the Fringe Right Met Mainstream Conservatives

About 22,000 pro-gun activists protested gun control legislation at the Virginia State Capitol on Jan. 20, 2020. The event triggered a state of emergency in Virginia after it gained the attention of extremist right-wing figures who threatened violence.
The “Lobby Day” event ended without a violent incident, but managed to attract a collage of right-wing figures and organizations that included anti-government militias, conspiracy theorists, and hate groups–all of which mingled unopposed in large crowds of Trump-supporting, gun rights demonstrators.