InfoWars’ DeAnna Lorraine Claims ‘the Left’ May Have Given Trump COVID-19 Through His Debate Mic

DeAnna Lorraine, a QAnon-promoting internet personality who parlayed a 2 percent showing in her run for Congress into a gig at Infowars, spent the morning tweeting conspiracy theories about the news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19.

A number of QAnon-promoting accounts buzzed with speculation that Trump’s diagnosis is a cover story to allow him to stay in a safe place while the long-awaited “storm” of mass arrests of powerful satanic pedophiles finally takes place. But Lorraine suggested that Trump had been intentionally infected by “the left,” perhaps through his debate microphone:

I’m just going to say what we’re all thinking. Trump was fine until the debate, where they set up microphones & podiums for him. Incubation period is usually 2-3 days. He tests positive a couple of days after the debate. I put nothing past the left. NOTHING.#TrumpHasCOVID — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) October 2, 2020

Lorraine, who has accused Trump of taking his base for granted when he appeared in public wearing a mask, also twisted a straightforward CNN tweet about Trump’s risk factors to portray it as the media “celebrating” Trump’s diagnosis:

Look at them celebrating already. When he beats this will you admit you were all wrong? https://t.co/i8zrljHv4A — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) October 2, 2020

She suggested that something nefarious was behind the fact that more prominent Republicans have come down with COVID-19 than Democrats. It does not seem to have occurred to her that it might have something to do with the fact that many Republicans have joined Trump in downplaying the virus, mocking mask-wearing, and opposing other public health protocols.

Does anyone else find it odd that no prominent Democrats have had the virus but the list of Republicans goes on and on? — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) October 2, 2020

And it doesn’t appear she’s about to concede to those who suggest mask-wearing might be a useful safeguard:

What’s more useless? Joe Biden or masks? — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) October 2, 2020

And, just in case you’re wondering who the world’s most anti-feminist woman might be, Lorraine’s morning twitterrhea include this odd, random claim:

I am the most anti-feminist woman on the planet. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) October 2, 2020

There’s a lot of competition for that title, but Lorraine did recently urge women to vote for Trump the way they would choose a boyfriend or husband by selecting someone who is “tough and strong” who is “a little bit of an A-hole sometimes.”

Earlier this year, Lorraine portrayed her run for the seat held by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “David and Goliath” battle. Her campaign slogan was “God, Family and Country,” and she was endorsed by Trump-promoting megachurch pastor Jack Hibbs, who said he called San Francisco pastors on behalf of her “crusade.”

When her race failed, she took to promoting herself via online videos, and spreading COVID-19 conspiracies became one of her go-to themes. She got a visibility boost in April when Trump retweeted her call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In April, she said she wasn’t “buying” that COVID-19 was disproportionately harming Black Americans but said that if it were, it might be because Black people were ignoring public health guidelines to have “house parties and barbecues and crawfish boils.”